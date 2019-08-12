Direct Auto Insurance Taps Fat Joe, Johnny Manziel, and Tonya Harding for Rebrand Campaign from Pereira O’Dell

Insurance Company Leverages Celebrities to Emphasize Its Belief in Second Chances

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Direct Auto Insurance, in partnership with its agency of record, Pereira O’Dell , is launching its new brand campaign titled “Get Direct & Get Going” that positions the brand around a theme of “second chances.” It marks a full rebrand for the company that features a full suite of rebranding assets, including logo redesign, color palette update, store redesign, and catchy audio mnemonic in broadcast elements.



“Get Direct & Get Going” acknowledges the hurdles of getting affordable car insurance with compassion and humor. It features a host of celebrities — rapper Fat Joe, former NFL football player Johnny Manziel, and former Olympian Tonya Harding — who have needed fresh starts, underscoring Direct Auto Insurance’s belief in the importance of second chances.

“We know that life doesn't always go according to plan, and if there's one thing that we all deserve, it's a second chance. Our new campaign is at the heart of that belief,” said Kevin Fairchild, VP, Customer Experience and Brand Innovation at Direct Auto Insurance. “This campaign perfectly captures our mission to offer our customers low prices and great services, regardless of their history. It's incredible to be part of a forward-moving company that cares about its customers and has remained true for over 25 years.”

The spots, available in :30, :15, and :06 television clips, as well as social videos, cement the overall campaign message as one of resilience and hope. In his television commercial, Fat Joe brings up past financial issues to relate to a customer who has concerns about being able to afford insurance before further dispelling different car insurance myths in the social video “Fat Lies with Fat Joe.” Johnny Manziel addresses a mean quote said about him on social media to encourage viewers to get a free quote from Direct Auto Insurance, while Tonya Harding admits past mistakes and notes how the company saw past that in making her a spokesperson.

“In choosing celebrities, we wanted to hone in on people who share the same everyday issues our audience faces. Sure, they’ve risen to great heights in their careers and lives, but, at the end of the day, they’re just like everyone else,” said Nick Sonderup, Executive Creative Director at Pereira O’Dell. “Direct Auto Insurance believes in giving them, and you, a second chance. We wanted to develop creative that celebrates that idea in a fun yet poignant way.”

Award winning director, Steve Miller (Radical Media) was tapped to bring this campaign theme of second chances to life. His unique eye for comedy and working with celebrities of various experience levels of acting made him perfect for the task at hand. Miller is known for his comedic commercial work with campaigns like the iconic Miller Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man In the World” campaign, and numerous spots from Geico, Busch, Snickers, and Apple.

Beyond video, print and digital assets also play a large role in “Get Direct & Get Going” and feature a wide range of photos and wardrobe from Harding, Manziel, and Fat Joe, respectively.

Disclaimer: Fat Joe, Johnny Manziel, and Tonya Harding are paid spokespersons.

About Direct Auto Insurance:

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto sells personal car insurance and other types of coverages online, over the phone, and in-store at more than 400 retail locations across 11 markets primarily in the South and Southeast. Direct is owned by National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

For more information visit DirectAuto.com or engage with @DirectAutoIns on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Pereira O’Dell:

Pereira O’Dell ( www.pereiraodell.com ) is an award-winning advertising agency with offices in New York and San Francisco that combines techniques from traditional advertising, digital, PR and design to create innovative campaigns, programs, and products that are in sync with how consumers behave today. The agency has been listed on the Ad Age A-List several times since 2014 and, in 2015, was named by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in advertising. The Pereira O’Dell client roster includes MINI, Adobe, General Mills, Jet.com, Timberland, Fifth Third Bank, Intel, Realtor.com, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Rover.com, European Wax Center, and the Museum of Natural History.

Contact:

Najet Fazai

Najet.fazai@digennaro-usa.com



