LA Co-Op Members to Earn 5% of Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good Proceeds

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Social Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good to help fund local causes.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Why start a Co-Op?...When I was in college, I worked at a kibbutz (a farm collective)...and loved the camaraderie that collaboration created...learning that..Together We Do More...Good...Enjoy Life..."1. Members who refer companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; earn 5% of proceeds generated from fulltime placements to fund fun rewards.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to the members' favorite LA cause.3. Members can forgo 5%, and donate proceeds to favorite church, nonprofit, or school.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We work on behalf of co-op members to fund their fun...imagine earning thousands of dollars each year in rewards you love to enjoy, share, and gift...Entertainment, dining, and spa."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



