South Carolina Delegation Split: Reps. Norman, Timmons, and Duncan Vote to Allow Egregious Horse Abuse to Continue

COLUMBIA , SOUTH CAROLINA , USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96 . U.S. Reps. Ralph Norman, William Timmons, and Jeff Duncan sided with animal abusers voting against the measure while bipartisan U.S. Reps. Joe Cunningham, Joe Wilson, Jim Clyburn, and Tom Rice voted in support of the bill. Reps. Jeff Duncan and Joe Cunningham were both cosponsors of the measure that in a peculiar reversal of his position, Duncan ultimately voted against.The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades.Both U.S. Senators from South Carolina, Tim Scott, and Lindsey Graham, a champion and longtime leader against horse slaughter, have yet to take a position on the Senate companion bill, S. 1007, that mirrors the House passed legislation.The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses’ front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses’ hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the “Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades.“As a lover of all of God’s creatures, I’m proud to support the Prevent All Soring Tactics [PAST] Act,” said Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC-01). “It’s an unfortunate reality that horse abuse is still rampant in this country. The bipartisan PAST Act will protect horses from the cruel and inhumane practice of deliberately inflicting pain and suffering for show purposes and it’s long past time for Congress to act.”“We applaud Reps. Joe Cunningham, Joe Wilson, Jim Clyburn, and Tom Rice for their key role in overwhelmingly passing the PAST Act to end this barbaric and indefensible practice that has marred the horse show world for decades,” said Marty Irby , executive director at Animal Wellness Action and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. “We are disappointed that Reps. Ralph Norman, William Timmons, and Jeff Duncan chose to side with abusers and vote against the PAST Act, but the landslide vote in support of the bill is a powerful signal to the Senate that it should saddle up and end this cruelty to horses once and for all.”“Once soring ends, and the “big lick” pain-based gait is eradicated, the Tennessee Walking Horse will thrive and grow like never before, and can be proudly exhibited around the globe,” said Animal Wellness advocate Priscilla Presley. “I want to see the breed flourish and believe Elvis would want to see that as well. The Tennessee Walking Horse, in its sound and natural form is the most versatile, and greatest breed of horse on earth.”“The bottom line is you are either for animal cruelty, or you are against it,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL-03), lead Republican sponsor of the PAST Act, and co-chair of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus.The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It’s supported by Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, South Carolina Horse Council, and South Carolina Veterinary Medical Association.The PAST Act has been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers, but a new House rule triggering consideration of any measure that attracts 290 or more cosponsors brought the issue to the floor. PAST attracted 308 cosponsors, and was led by U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) and Ted Yoho (R-FL), cochairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus, along with Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Chris Collins (R-NY). The Senate companion is led by U.S. Sens. Damage to 'Big Lick' horse from alleged pressure shoeing soring incident



