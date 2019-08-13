Algae Blooms & HABs Threatening Human and Animal Health

Immediate Solutions are needed!

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, US, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algae bloom & HAB threats to human and animal health are real and not going away any time soon. It’s a global problem that needs solutions.

Algae blooms & HABs are real threats to human and animal health. They also affect tourism, fishing, boat marinas, real estate values, local economies on a world-wide basis. Researching, testing and monitoring alone will not fix these problems. A holistic approach from runoff, commercial algae bloom remediation, ongoing maintenance and exploring potential products that can be made from algae blooms are needed. Collaboration between all stakeholders addressing these devastating medical and environmental problems needs to be addressed today.

“Nothing is more important to your health and quality of life than safe drinking water and clean streams and lakes. Across the country, pollution from farms is one of the primary reasons water is no longer clean or safe. Agriculture is the leading source of pollution of rivers and streams surveyed by U.S. government experts," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Health Effects

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), “Microcystins are poisonous toxins that can form in blooms of blue-green algae. In recent years, algae blooms – actually microscopic bacteria called cyanobacteria – have erupted in hundreds of lakes nationwide, putting at risk Americans whose drinking water comes from those lakes, or who swim, ski or fish in them. If ingested, microcystins can cause adverse health effects in people and animals, ranging from skin rashes to serious illness and even death.”

The Threat Is Real

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “…68 percent of Americans get their drinking water from community water systems that depend on lakes, rivers and other surface water. Protecting these sources from outside contaminants is an ongoing struggle for many public water systems. Climate change is making things worse, as scientists predict that warming waters coupled with fertilizer and manure washing off farm fields during heavier and more frequent rains may accelerate the frequency and intensity of harmful algal blooms in freshwater”

Bring your solutions!

The National Algae Association, the leading algae trade association, announces the next Algae Bloom and HABs Remediation Workshop on September 10-11, 2019 at University of Toledo, Nitschke Auditorium/Brady Center in Toledo, Ohio.

NAA believes it is in a unique position to identify commercial-scale algae bloom/HABs remediation technologies to meet different and unique waterway challenges. Only through real collaboration among agriculture and other polluters, researchers, bloom remediation technologies and equipment companies from private industry will we find tangible solutions to fix the devastating problem. Identifying remediation technologies that are proven, scalable and economically feasible is the only way commercial remediation deployment will take place.

Join solutions-oriented stakeholders, algae bloom & HAB researchers and private industry as they tackle these many different devastating issues through open collaboration and networking opportunities.

