AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  July   YTD - July Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Jul 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
< 40 HP 14,334 14,415 -0.6   104,283 98,906 5.4 85,984
40 < 100 HP 5,661 5,442 4.0   34,565 34,756 -0.5 34,409
100+ HP 1,426 1,581 -9.8   10,072 10,064 0.1 9,166
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,421 21,438 -0.1   148,920 143,726 3.6 129,559
4WD Farm Tractors 203 213 -4.7   1,447 1,293 11.9 1,029
Total Farm Tractors 21,624 21,651 -0.1   150,367 145,019 3.7 130,588
Self-Prop Combines 415 560 -25.9   2,513 2,567 -2.1 1,407
                 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

