Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 12,379,560 170,546 Michael Bregman 12,523,406 26,700 Joseph E. Fluet 12,548,506 1,600 Joseph J. Heffernan 12,528,506 21,600 G. John Krediet 12,528,306 21,800 B. Jeffrey Parr 12,404,460 145,646 Kenneth B. Rotman 12,404,460 145,646 Lionel H. Schipper 12,523,206 26,900 Isadore Sharp 12,379,360 170,746 Michael Wagman 12,404,460 145,646 Rick Watkin 12,548,306 1,800

About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

Contact Information

Maria Shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

marias@clairvest.com



