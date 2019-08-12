There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,559 in the last 365 days.

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld
John Barnett 12,379,560 170,546
Michael Bregman 12,523,406 26,700
Joseph E. Fluet 12,548,506 1,600
Joseph J. Heffernan 12,528,506 21,600
G. John Krediet 12,528,306 21,800
B. Jeffrey Parr 12,404,460 145,646
Kenneth B. Rotman 12,404,460 145,646
Lionel H. Schipper 12,523,206 26,900
Isadore Sharp 12,379,360 170,746
Michael Wagman 12,404,460 145,646
Rick Watkin 12,548,306 1,800
     

About Clairvest
Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

Contact Information
Maria Shkolnik
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
marias@clairvest.com

