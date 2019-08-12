Mexico Judicial Watch Announces: Canadian Developer Claims Injunction at Mazatlan Federal District Court is “Fake News” and Threatens Tiara Sands Condo Owners With Criminal Prosecution

42 Canadian Condo Owners Threatened When a Report of Serious Structural Defects Exposed at Condo Building

/EIN News/ -- MAZATLAN, Sinaloa, Mexico, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico Judicial Watch was contacted by Keith Meteer, president of Tiara Sands HOA corporation, which had managed Tiara Sands Condominiums for the past 10 years, is the appointed legal representative of 42 Canadian condo owners, and who filed for injunctive relief before the Tenth Federal District Court against actions taken by Donald Ballard and Hugo Embleton for the dispossession of Tiara Sands condominiums.



Mr. Meteer stated that he has received written threats from Tiara Sands Condominiums’ Canadian developer Donald Ballard and Lousie Roos, Terry McLachlan and Andy Nolting of criminal prosecution against him and the Canadian Tiara Sands condo owners “distributing this fake news”. The missive sent to Mr. Meteer and the other Tiara Sands condo owners states that and article published on Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) as a Mexico Judicial Watch press release, states the article incorrectly claims that Mr. Meteer has filed an injunction.

In fact, on August 2, 2019, Mexico Judicial Watch published the link to federal case 498/2019 under the title LINK TO TIARA SANDS HOA INJUNCTION 498/2019. The injunction seeks relief of the use of excessive force by the police armed with submachine guns in taking possession of Tiara Sands Condominiums without due process and failure to legally notify Tiara Sands HOA corporation.

Mr. Meteer indicated that the missive sent by the Canadian developers stated that two Tiara Sands condo owners “have reached out to Don Ballard (Tiara Sands HOA Chair) and Darrell Orth (Developer) to try and circumvent Keith’s [Meteer] criminal actions.” Donald Ballard stated, “Our lawyer has also advised us that under Mexican Law it is a criminal act to use social media to damage a persons (sic) reputation. We will be holding the owners distributing this fake news accountable to the full extent of Mexican law.” Mr. Meteer believes that Canadian developer Donald Ballard and Lousie Roos, Terry McLachlan and Andy Nolting have intentionally misconstrued the nature of the legal actions filed by Mr. Meteer as criminal to further intimidate Tiara Sands condo owners in reaction to a structural engineering report identifying serious structural building defects at Tiara Sands.

Arual Espinosa,

Editor, Mexico Judicial Watch

arualespinosa@mexicojudicialwatch.com

619-483-3998

Mexico Judicial Watch is non-profit, non-partisan, private organization which aspires to advocate of individual rights and equal justice for Americans in Mexico subjected to unwarranted government interference and abuse. It is our mission to fight for the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Mexican Constitution.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.