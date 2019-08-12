PACIFIC GROWTH CAPITAL LAUNCHES SPARK™ TO CONNECT CANNABIS WITH CAPITAL

New Online Platform Connects Early Stage Cannabis Companies with Accredited Investors

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Growth Capital (PGC), an independent M&A and financial advisory firm serving the legal cannabis industry, today announced the official launch of its new Spark™ platform . Spark™ is a free, secure online platform designed to meet the capital needs of early stage cannabis-related businesses, and for Accredited Investors to gain access to deal flow. Through Spark™, Accredited Investors are able to review deals and connect directly with cannabis and hemp/CBD companies seeking growth capital. There is no cost to companies or potential investors to access Spark™.“While there has been a remarkable amount of investor interest in the cannabis sector recently, we think the industry has been, if anything, under-hyped,” said Pacific Growth Capital Founder and CEO Ed Harris. “On a global basis, and anticipating the future scientific discoveries which will lead to new health and wellness applications, we believe the entire cannabis ecosystem will reach one trillion dollars by 2040. PGC anticipates that more than 25,000 cannabis-related startups will seek funding during this time frame, and we have built the Spark™ platform to connect cannabis to capital and support the growth of the industry.”Regulated cannabis, along with hemp and CBD, is one of the world’s fastest growing industries. The sector garnered $1.3 billion in investment through mid-June 2019, compared with $1 billion for all of 2018, and $370 million for 2017, according to Pitchbook Data. With innovation happening across the value-chain, Spark™ deals represent the industry’s most significant verticals, including grow operations, equipment and supplies, software and technology, logistics and transportation, retail and product development, laboratory services, real estate, and more.Companies wishing to post a deal are required to complete a secure online application. Typically, Spark™ is best-suited for companies that have a track record of at least six months of revenue generation; prior success at fundraising; and/or have a valuable license, business partnership or intellectual property that can be reasonably expected to lead to a material level of revenue in the near-term. To review company deals, Accredited Investors register to receive password-protected access to the full Spark™ Deal Room.“Providing capital access to cannabis companies is akin to providing a spark to dry wood,” added Dante Jones, co-founder of Pacific Growth Capital. “Access to funding is the top deficit for all but a small handful of cannabis companies, and our goal with Spark™ is to provide deal flow for our Accredited Investor members, and a secure online platform to help cannabis entrepreneurs succeed.”Disclaimer: Pacific Growth Capital (“PGC”) is not a “Broker/Dealer” as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. PGC makes no representations, express or implied, regarding the suitability of any investment opportunity listed on its websites, nor do we recommend, rate, evaluate or endorse any such deal or potential investment. PGC does not represent either investors or companies seeking to raise capital in any transaction and provides no assurances or guarantees that any company will be successful in fundraising, or, if successful in raising funds, will generate returns for investors. An “Accredited Investor” as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must have a net worth of at least $1,000,000, excluding the value of one's primary residence, or have income at least $200,000 each year for the last two years (or $300,000 combined income if married) and have the expectation to make the same amount this year. Early stage investing carries substantial risk. It is possible that investments into deals listed on Spark™ will result in a 100% loss of invested capital. Potential investors should not participate in any deals listed on Spark™ unless they can absorb a 100% loss of their investment without any material impact to their overall financial condition. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I narcotic by the DEA and is federally illegal.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.