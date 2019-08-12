Gasboy® Introduces Atlas® PRIME: Integrated Fuel Control and Dispensing for Commercial and Fleet Fueling

/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, NC, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gasboy®, the industry leader in commercial and industrial fleet fueling technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the Atlas® PRIME integrated fuel control system.

Gasboy Atlas PRIME merges the latest fueling control technology with trusted Gasboy Atlas fuel dispensers. With Atlas PRIME, each dispenser fueling position has its own integrated user interface with 4.3” color display, full alphanumeric 40 key keypad and insert magnetic stripe card reader for authorizing transactions and collecting driver and vehicle information.



Multiple fuel authorization options are available with Atlas PRIME including MIFARE tags, magnetic cards, HID cards, and keypad entry. The integrated wireless gateway also enables automatic fueling authorization when used with Gasboy’s Fuel Point® Plus vehicle identification system.



The Atlas PRIME point-of-use fuel authorization terminal provides a faster, safer, and more intuitive fueling experience at commercial and industrial and fleet fueling sites. Separate fuel control pedestals are not needed at Atlas PRIME locations, simplifying installation and providing a more compact fueling solution.



The Atlas PRIME is available as a factory installed option for all Gasboy Atlas commercial electronic pumps and dispensers including ultra-high, DEF and Flex Fuel models.



“Atlas PRIME is the latest example of advanced technologies Gasboy continues to deliver for commercial fleet operators, “said Wille Nelson, General Manager of Gasboy. “Gasboy leads the industry with the broadest and most innovative offering of commercial fuel dispensers, site controllers, vehicle identification systems and fuel management software.”



To learn more about Gasboy Atlas PRIME, visit www.gasboy.com, or visit us at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta, GA at Booth #4331 October 2-4, 2019.



About Gasboy

Gasboy is the leading brand of equipment and and turnkey solutions for fleet operators. Gasboy fleet management systems include the industry's most comprehensive selection of commercial electronic and mechanical fuel dispensers, site controllers, fleet management software, island card readers and cardlock systems, and wireless vehicle identification systems. Solutions provide 24-hour unattended fueling capabilities to fleets and retail marketers. Gasboy provides innovative, efficient, cost-effective solutions to meet your needs for fueling, controlling, and managing your fleet.



About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. We offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability.

Attachments

Kevin DeVinney Gasboy 336-547-5138 kevin.devinney@gilbarco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.