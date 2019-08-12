Worldwide Keratin Market Outlook to 2023 with Akola Chemicals, BASF, Clariant International, Keraplast Technologies, and The Roxlor Group Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Keratin Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments



Keratin-based dressings have numerous benefits in wound treatment as they provide a better cosmetic effect in terms of scar formation. Similarly, multilayer keratin dressings and keratin matrix dressings are used for moderate to highly exuding wounds. Such benefits keratin-based dressings will lead to the expansion of the global keratin market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for keratin bars and shakes



There is an increase in the demand for vitamins and keratin dietary supplements, particularly keratins bars and shakes due to the increase in health complications. The consumption of keratin dietary supplements boosts the production of keratin in the body. This trend of keratin consumption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, increased application of keratin in the hair care industry, and growing demand for bio-keratin products.



However, stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry, health hazards of keratin-based hair care products, and environmental pollution resulting from keratin biomass wastes may hamper the growth of the keratin industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The keratin market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including beta-keratin and alpha-keratin. The analysis also considers the sales of keratin in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the alpha-keratin segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of alpha-keratin in several industries as they act as a strong biological material will play a significant role in the alpha-keratin segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global keratin market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading keratin manufacturers, that include:



Akola Chemicals (I) Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Keraplast Technologies LLC

The Roxlor Group

Also, the keratin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Alpha-keratin - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beta-keratin - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Keratin-based new product launches

Rapid growth in online retail sales of keratin-based cosmetic products

Growing demand for keratin bars and shakes

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Akola Chemicals (I) Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Keraplast Technologies LLC

The Roxlor Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pg1dn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.