Worldwide Keratin Market Outlook to 2023 with Akola Chemicals, BASF, Clariant International, Keraplast Technologies, and The Roxlor Group Dominating
Rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments
Keratin-based dressings have numerous benefits in wound treatment as they provide a better cosmetic effect in terms of scar formation. Similarly, multilayer keratin dressings and keratin matrix dressings are used for moderate to highly exuding wounds. Such benefits keratin-based dressings will lead to the expansion of the global keratin market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for keratin bars and shakes
There is an increase in the demand for vitamins and keratin dietary supplements, particularly keratins bars and shakes due to the increase in health complications. The consumption of keratin dietary supplements boosts the production of keratin in the body. This trend of keratin consumption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, increased application of keratin in the hair care industry, and growing demand for bio-keratin products.
However, stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry, health hazards of keratin-based hair care products, and environmental pollution resulting from keratin biomass wastes may hamper the growth of the keratin industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The keratin market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including beta-keratin and alpha-keratin. The analysis also considers the sales of keratin in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the alpha-keratin segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of alpha-keratin in several industries as they act as a strong biological material will play a significant role in the alpha-keratin segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global keratin market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading keratin manufacturers, that include:
- Akola Chemicals (I) Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Keraplast Technologies LLC
- The Roxlor Group
Also, the keratin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Alpha-keratin - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Beta-keratin - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Keratin-based new product launches
- Rapid growth in online retail sales of keratin-based cosmetic products
- Growing demand for keratin bars and shakes
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akola Chemicals (I) Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Keraplast Technologies LLC
- The Roxlor Group
