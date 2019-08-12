ENLIGHTEN SELECTED A WINNER OF THE AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE SHOWCASE

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, announced today that Enlighten IT Consulting was selected a winner of the AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Showcase. Enlighten was one of 30 award winners selected and will move onto the AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Demonstration Event on September 10 – 12 in Las Vegas.

Featured, was Enlighten's Multi-Doman Distributed Data Fusion solution based on decades of development, testing, optimization, and advancements across multiple Government and Industry sectors. For the last six years, the team has been working multi-domain data fusion across hundreds of data types. The solution is a hybrid of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) and Government Off-the-Shelf (GOTS) capabilities developed by Contractor and Government personnel running on an accredited platform deployable to cloud IaaS or bare metal. To learn more about Enlighten's solutions email John Eubank, jeubank@eitccorp.com.

“Enlighten was thrilled to be part of the AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE SHOWCASE and have the opportunity to demonstrate our solution that won first place in our category” Said John Eubank, Enlighten’s Senior Director of Data Fusion Solutions. “To stand side-by-side with such outstanding industry and military innovators is truly an honor. We are excited to be able to further demonstrate our solution based on Rapid Analytics Deployment and Management Framework® (RADMF), Artificial Intelligence innovations, and GOTS Big Data Platform (BDP) at the event in September.”

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. To learn more about AFWERX, visit: www.afwerx.af.mil

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC)

Enlighten IT Consulting, a subsidiary of MacAulay-Brown, an Alion company has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. To learn more, visit www.eitccorp.com.



ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

