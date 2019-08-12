Worldwide GNSS Chip Markets to 2025 - The United States Will Maintain a 9.9% Growth Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GNSS Chip - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GNSS Chip market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$206.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$322.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of US$360.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$449.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Broadcom Ltd. (USA)

Eagle UAV Services (USA)

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)

Intel Corporation (USA)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

Misfit Inc. (USA)

Navika Electronics (Singapore)

Qualcomm Inc. (USA)

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. (China)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



What is GNSS and its Applications?

GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

GNSS Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market

Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand Driver

Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry

FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity

MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion

Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in Construction

Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to Motor Vehicles

In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in Automotive Applications

World's First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous Vehicles

Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US GNSS Chip Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European GNSS Chip Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



