Clubhouse Delivers the First ‘Dark Mode’ Interface to the Software Project Management Space, Making Work More Enjoyable for Software Teams 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse, the project management platform company loved by software teams around the world, today released Dark Mode, a new interface theme making it possible for users to enable a mode where lighter text is displayed against a dark background. This is the first of many accessibility features and customizable themes Clubhouse will be releasing.



Dark Mode’s popularity is on the rise. It has been attributed to reducing eye fatigue, improving readability and focus, and appeals to those who appreciate a darker aesthetic. In the last year, many popular web and mobile applications have made it possible to activate a Dark Mode including Slack, Twitter and Google Chrome.

Clubhouse’s Dark Mode release is built for its core audience, software teams. Most developers work with tools that support dark modes such as text editors, IDE (integrated development environment), and their terminals. Moving from a workflow that is dark into a light environment can be jarring and disruptive.

“Building dark mode is deeply rooted in one of Clubhouse's core values , to ‘bring people joy.’ Dark Mode makes it possible for our users to work in a way that fits into their workflow and can be customized to the way they like to work,” said Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Kurt Schrader. “Also, it just looks awesome!”

Earlier this year Clubhouse was selected as a finalist for the annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase for developing a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space.

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse the first project management platform for software development that brings everyone in the organization together to build better products. Clubhouse is the only software project management platform that is simple enough to use with small teams while still having the power to scale with large organizations. High-growth companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Battery Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and a number of other top-tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



