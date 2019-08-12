Charles Mattocks the nephew of the late reggae legend Bob Marley and award winning film maker and director, tackles Cancer for his second season of Eight Days

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Mattocks and Hope4CancerTM Announce ‘Eight Days’ Cancer Reality TV Series Premiere, airing on the FYI Networks in JanuaryAward-winning director Charles Mattocks has teamed up with Hope4Cancer Treatment CentersTM to produce Eight Days, a groundbreaking new television concept following the lives of real cancer patients. The first reality TV series of its kind, Eight Days is set to premiere on FYI Network on January 4, 2020 and will give viewers an inside look at what healing from cancer is really like. A continuation of Mattocks’ diabetes docu-series Reversed , Eight Days examines the lives of five diverse individuals living with different stages of cancer and the experts who guide them on their healing journey. Major themes explored through the show include physical, emotional, and spiritual healing; how to treat the root of cancer instead of the symptoms; and the latest breakthroughs in non-toxic cancer treatment that lead to better health and quality of life in patients.“It's a show unlike anything that's been seen before, with cancer survivors who share it all and experts who lovingly guide them to health and healing,” says Hope4CancerTM Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Antonio Jimenez. Through raw storytelling and an investigative format, Eight Days aims to educate viewers and raise awareness for integrative cancer treatment options and practical disease management. With over 1.7 million cancer diagnoses documented per year in the U.S. alone, the show’s relevant content and revolutionary delivery have the power and potential to affect millions of lives. For more information, visit the Eight Days official website.About Hope4Cancer Treatment CentersTM Since opening their doors in 2000, Hope4Cancer Treatment CentersTM have offered patients a holistic healing program that encompasses the mind, body, and spirit. By combining advanced non-toxic technology with the highest level of patient care, Hope4Cancer’s integrative approach addresses the unique needs of each individual to improve overall health and quality of life. An intimate team of 200+ doctors, specialists, and staff uphold the company foundation of faith, hope, love, and generosity, aiming to educate and empower all lives affected by cancer.About Charles MattocksCelebrity chef Charles Mattocks also known as The Poor Chef, nephew to the late reggae legend Bob Marley. He is an award winning film producer, as well as, an international diabetes advocate, IDF Blue Circle Champion, American Diabetes Association published author. Charles has made appearances on major talks shows around the country from CNN to Dr. Oz and more. As a best selling author and advocate, Charles was on the road to becoming a household name until his personal diagnosis of Type II diabetes. After such devastating news Charles started a global mission for not only his life, but also for the millions struggling with diabetes.Eight Days was born out of a desire to help, embarking on season two with Hope4Cancer Treatment CentersTM. Charles will tackle the disease cancer. Inspired by the loss of his father from lung cancer Charles wanted to create a tool to educate and inspire.



