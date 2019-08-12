Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Analysis on Hard Coat, Soft Coat, Single Glazing, Double Glazing, and Triple Glazing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Efficient Glass - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Energy Efficient Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Hard Coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hard Coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$355.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Hard Coat will reach a market size of US$808.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Abrisa Technologies (USA)

Bendheim (USA)

Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

CSG Holding Co. Ltd. (China)

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

GSC Glass Ltd. (India)

Guardian Glass (USA)

Kaphs S.A. (Switzerland)

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Sedak GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sisecam Group (Turkey)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

Vitro Architectural Glass (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy Efficient Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Hard Coat (Coating) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Soft Coat (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Single Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Triple Glazing (Glazing) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated Energy Efficient Glass

Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth

Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor

Europe - A Dominant Force

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Energy Efficient Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Soft Coat (Coating) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Single Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Double Glazing (Glazing) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Triple Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Energy Efficient Glass Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Soft Coat (Coating) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Single Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Double Glazing (Glazing) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Triple Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v9ue9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

