Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Analysis on Hard Coat, Soft Coat, Single Glazing, Double Glazing, and Triple Glazing
Energy Efficient Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Hard Coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hard Coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$355.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Hard Coat will reach a market size of US$808.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Abrisa Technologies (USA)
- Bendheim (USA)
- Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd. (China)
- Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- GSC Glass Ltd. (India)
- Guardian Glass (USA)
- Kaphs S.A. (Switzerland)
- Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Saint-Gobain SA (France)
- SCHOTT AG (Germany)
- Sedak GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Sisecam Group (Turkey)
- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)
- Vitro Architectural Glass (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Energy Efficient Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Hard Coat (Coating) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Soft Coat (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Single Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Triple Glazing (Glazing) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated Energy Efficient Glass
- Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
- Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth
- Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor
- Europe - A Dominant Force
- Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Energy Efficient Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Soft Coat (Coating) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Single Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Double Glazing (Glazing) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Triple Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Energy Efficient Glass Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Soft Coat (Coating) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Single Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Double Glazing (Glazing) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Triple Glazing (Glazing) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
