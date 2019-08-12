ATI Physical Therapy to Provide Athletic Training Services for Park University in Gilbert, Ariz.

/EIN News/ -- Bolingbrook, Ill., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy and Park University are proud to team up and recognize ATI Physical Therapy as its official sports medicine provider. Under the agreement, ATI, a leading physical therapy and sports medicine provider in the country, will provide Park University with athletic trainers and sports medicine services to further strengthen Park University’s sport programs at the Gilbert campus.

ATI's athletic trainers are certified and licensed healthcare professionals who understand the complexities of high-level rehabilitation and are experts in preventing, evaluating, diagnosing, treating and rehabilitating injuries. Full-time athletic trainers will cover practices and home games for all sports. Services provided include injury education and prevention programs, conditioning program development, emergency medical care, rehabilitation, therapeutic massage and nutrition programs.

Overseeing the program at Park University will be ATI’s Kristin Shaefer, ATC. Shaefer graduated from Aurora University in 2014 with a Bachelor degree in Athletic Training. She began her career working with the Chicago Public Schools’ football programs and a competitive cheerleading club. Shaefer also spent four years covering all athletics at Plainfield North High School, providing the highest quality of care to the student athletes.

“We are excited to be working closely with partners like Park University and their Athletic Training Department, who see the tremendous value in keeping their student athletes healthy and safe,” said Greg Keuter, Arizona Sports Medicine Supervisor at ATI. “The synergies between our organizations and the desire to take comprehensive care of the Park University student athletes is a great foundation for our partnership to build upon.”

“When Greg Keuter approached me about partnership, it felt right from the start, and Greg’s knowledge and professionalism have led the way through the entire process. We are excited to get to know Kristin, and we’re already impressed by her professional credentials. I’m excited to welcome her to our team!” said Steve Wilson, Director of Athletics at Park University.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and their Sports Medicine group, please visit ATIpt.com/sports-medicine. To see a complete list of ATI’s clinic locations and services, please visit ATIpt.com. You can also follow @ATIPhysicalTherapy on Facebook and @ATIPT on Instagram, and Twitter. Or subscribe to the official ATI YouTube Channel for a glimpse into our world!

Clifton O'Neal ATI Physical Therapy 630-296-2222 x7993 clifton.oneal@atipt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.