Battery Recycling Markets to 2025 - United States Will Maintain a 5% Growth Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Battery Recycling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, Lead Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$457.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Lead Acid will reach a market size of US$501.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Accurec Recycling GmbH (Germany)

Aqua Metals Inc. (USA)

Battery Solutions LLC (BSL) (USA)

Call2Recycle Inc. (USA)

COM2 Recycling Solutions (USA)

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. (USA)

EnerSys (USA)

Exide Technologies (USA)

G&P Batteries (United Kingdom)

Gopher Resource (USA)

Gravita India Limited (India)

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)

Kinbursky Brothers Inc. (USA)

Metalex Products Limited (United Kingdom)

Raw Materials Company (Canada)

Recupyl SAS (France)

Retriev Technologies Inc. (USA)

RSR Corporation (USA)

Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

Terrapure Environmental (Canada)

The Doe Run Company (USA)

Tonolli Canada (Canada)

Umicore NV/SA (Belgium)

Vinton Batteries (United Kingdom)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Automotive (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Industrial (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Battery Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Automotive (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Industrial (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Battery Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Automotive (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Industrial (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv5qgy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

