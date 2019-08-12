Battery Recycling Markets to 2025 - United States Will Maintain a 5% Growth Momentum
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Battery Recycling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.9%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, Lead Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$457.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Lead Acid will reach a market size of US$501.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Accurec Recycling GmbH (Germany)
- Aqua Metals Inc. (USA)
- Battery Solutions LLC (BSL) (USA)
- Call2Recycle Inc. (USA)
- COM2 Recycling Solutions (USA)
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. (USA)
- EnerSys (USA)
- Exide Technologies (USA)
- G&P Batteries (United Kingdom)
- Gopher Resource (USA)
- Gravita India Limited (India)
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
- Kinbursky Brothers Inc. (USA)
- Metalex Products Limited (United Kingdom)
- Raw Materials Company (Canada)
- Recupyl SAS (France)
- Retriev Technologies Inc. (USA)
- RSR Corporation (USA)
- Teck Resources Limited (Canada)
- Terrapure Environmental (Canada)
- The Doe Run Company (USA)
- Tonolli Canada (Canada)
- Umicore NV/SA (Belgium)
- Vinton Batteries (United Kingdom)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Battery Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Automotive (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Industrial (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Battery Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Automotive (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Industrial (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Battery Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Automotive (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Industrial (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv5qgy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.