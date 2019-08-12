Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Filing Date and Schedules Investor Conference Call for August 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that the Company will file its second quarter financial and operational results on August 14 and will host an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, Aug. 15, to discuss earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.



Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus and COO Blake Schroeder will provide updates on the financial and operational performance of the Company in the second quarter of 2019, share recent research and development progress, and discuss where the company is headed for the remainder of the year and in the future.

“We are excited to share our second quarter success and help shareholders understand the initiatives the Company is currently pursuing,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We are optimistic that our transparency will provide confidence and clarity on where the future of Medical Marijuana, Inc. is headed.”

Interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Prior to the call, Mr. Smith will provide the Company with a list of submitted questions based on the relevance to the shareholder base and the question’s appropriateness concerning public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to attend the conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/mjna/ shortly after the call has concluded.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

