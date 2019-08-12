3D Printing Plastics Market To Reach USD 3,143.1 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

3D Printing Plastics Market Size – USD 611.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.2%, 3D Printing Plastics Industry Trends – Increase in supply of 3D Printing Plastics

New York, Aug. 12, 2019 -- Development of 3D Printing Plastic's application-specific grades, the increase in the supply of 3D Printing Plastics and government initiatives of supporting the incorporation of 3D Printing Plastics have resulted in boosting the 3D Printing Plastics market.

The global 3D printing plastic materials market is forecast to reach USD 3,143.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The 3D printing plastics market is forecasted to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. An integration of different market factors has contributed to its expansion. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is, increasing government initiatives for supporting the incorporation of 3D Printing Plastics in different industries. The mentioned factor has acted as a significant driving factor for the expansion of the market. Such government initiatives have resulted in extensive use and incorporation of 3D printing plastics among different end-user industries like the healthcare sector and the automotive industry that have a positive impact on market growth.

In addition to the mentioned factor, there are various regions which holds significant scope for expansion of the market. As an instance, Asia Pacific is a region, which is needed to be further explored by manufacturers of 3D printing plastics. In this region, the 3D printing market is at its initial stage because of which, the potential of expansion of the 3D printing plastics market is vast. The demand for making the manufacturing process accessible and bring goods production closer to the consumer would act as a contributing factor to the expansion of the market in this region.

In context to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors like continuously expanding medical and automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies as China and India contribute to the region's growth rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 3D printing plastics market held a industry share of USD 611.8 Million in the year 2018. The market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 22.6% during the forecast period.

In regards to Form, the Filament segment generated the highest revenue of USD 299.8 Million in 2018 with the second-highest growth rate. The segment is forecasted to retain its market dominance. Factors like its extensive use in various end-user industries because of its general as well as industrial application contribute to the revenue generated by it.

In context to Type, the Photopolymer segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 336.5 Million in 2018 with the second-highest growth rate of 22.8% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Photopolymer segment is attributed to its extensive application in different printing technologies like polyjet, inkjet, and 3D jetted printing.

While discussing Type, it is mentionable here that, Polyamide/Nylon segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 24.6% during the forecast period, which is forecasted to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate of this region is the result of its higher melting pointing as compared to other types of 3D printing plastics, which results in its diverse application. Its traits, like effective oxygen barriers properties, makes it useful for amalgamating with elements that lack effective gas resistance. The mentioned traits of Polyamide result in its increased preference among end-users, contributing to its growth rate.

In context to End-users, the Healthcare segment occupied the largest market share of 39.0% in 2018, with the fastest growth rate of 23.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Healthcare segment is the result of rising instances of osteoarthritis and vascular diseases. Along with the mentioned factors cost-effectiveness and ease in customization of 3D printing plastics also results in its extensive application in this segment, contributing to its growth rate.

In regards to region, Asia Pacific holds the second-largest markets share of 25.0% in 2018 with the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Factors like the continuous expansion of medical tourism, expanding medical and automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies like China and India, contribute to the region's growth rate.

Key participants include Arkema S.A., Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys Ltd, Clariant, Oxford Performance Materials, CRP Group, Dowdupont Inc., SABIC, Golden Plastics, and Materialise NV.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D printing plastics market according to Form, Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

