FirstOnSite Restoration further expands in National Capital Region with agreement to acquire JPL Disaster Recovery

Purchase expands service offer in Québec and is next phase of FirstOnSite’s national acquisition plans

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has strengthened its presence in the National Capital Region with the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire JPL Disaster Recovery, a company with more than 50-years’ experience and expertise in disaster restoration in Gatineau, Ottawa and the Outaouais region.



Founded in 1966, and employing approximately 70 people, JPL is the leading full-service restoration provider in Gatineau, and bringing the two companies together will strengthen FirstOnSite’s presence and leadership across the National Capital Region.

“We are delighted that JPL has decided to join the FirstOnSite family,” said Barry J. Ross, EVP, FirstOnSite Restoration. “Together with the fantastic team from JPL we will be able to extend our residential offer to expand the Gatineau region while also providing greater consistency and reach to our commercial customers across Quebec and the National Capital as a whole.”

In the past years, FirstOnSite has opened branches in Quebec City, Ottawa and Ste-Agathe, QC, in addition to its regional flagship Montréal branch, making it the largest full service commercial and residential restoration provider in the province of Quebec and the National Capital Region.

“FirstOnSite is a trusted partner that shares our values and business goals, making this the right decision for JPL Disaster Recovery,” said company owner Earl Laforest, who has been appointed VP Operations & Acquisitions - Quebec and National Capital Region for FirstOnSite.

In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with U.S. based Interstate Restoration, creating the second largest independent provider in North America. This transaction begins the next phase of FirstOnSite’s expansion and acquisition plans nationwide.

“FirstOnSite and Interstate have had a vision to be a global leader in the disaster restoration industry, and this acquisition represents another important milestone for our combined company,” says Dave Demos, CEO, FirstOnSite. “JPL shares our desire to continue to provide an exceptional experience for our clients.”

The announcement comes on the heels of FirstOnSite and Interstate being acquired by FirstService Corporation in May and continues the combined company’s focus on industry leadership, global growth and providing exceptional experiences.

The deal is scheduled to close on August 31. Terms of the transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed.

About FirstOnSite

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778.6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

