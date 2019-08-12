Automotive Aftermarket Wheels Market To Reach USD 4.66 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Automotive Aftermarket Wheels Market Size – USD 3.31 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Automotive Aftermarket Wheels Industry Trends – Product launches

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automotive Aftermarket Wheels market was valued at USD 3.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.66 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The study covers designer and fancy wheels of various types, which are used in the vehicles as an aftermarket fitment. Automotive enthusiasts invest a significant amount of money on wheels replacement as it is a costly affair. Recent emergence of various machining techniques such as diamond cutting is disrupting the automotive aftermarket wheels industry.

Rising disposable income levels among the population, unmet demands of automotive enthusiasts, penetration of products in untapped markets such as Asia, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable automotive market development scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, high costs associate with the products, unavailability of proper maintenance and repair services, unavailability of products across a number of markets across the globe, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1691

Further key findings from the report suggest

Automotive aftermarket wheels market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.3% and 4.0% CAGR, respectively. Accelerated growth of the automotive market across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, the Alloy type of wheels segment is the dominating product category type. It accounts for about 79.5% of the global aftermarket wheels market. It is also the fastest growing segment type with a CAGR of 4.6%

The 13-17 Inch size segment of the automotive aftermarket wheels is the most widely used size range. This range accommodates wheels, which are suitable for most of the sedans, muscle and sports cars. The 18-21 Inch size category the follows, which has wheels suitable for SUVs and mini trucks

Chrome is the leader in the coating type segment, it accounts for about 40% of the category. North America is the top market for chrome type wheels. This is mainly due to the driving culture and consumer preferences that prevail there

Associated high cost of the wheels, which ranges from USD 400 to thousands of dollars, is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. This has much impact on the development of Asian markets

Key participants include RAYS Co. Ltd., Weds, Enkei Corporation, OZ Group (Italy), Maxion Wheels (Germany), BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG(Germany), BORBET GmbH, Ronal AG, WORK Co. Ltd, Konig, Carlstar Group

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-aftermarket-wheels-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the automotive aftermarket wheels market on the basis of material type, coating type, size type, manufacturing process type, and region:

Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Steel

Aluminum

Alloy

Coating Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chrome

Paint

Gold

Size Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

8-12 Inch

13-17 Inch

18-21 Inch

Manufacturing Process Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Casting

Forging

Flow Forming

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1691

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market

Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.