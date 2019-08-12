Global Deep Learning Market Outlook 2019-2025: Anticipating a CAGR of 42.3%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Deep Learning market worldwide is projected to grow by US$33.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 42.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$226.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Adapteva Inc. (USA)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

General Vision (USA)

Google Cloud Platform (USA)

Graphcore Limited (United Kingdom)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

KONIKU (USA)

Mellanox Technologies Inc. (USA)

Micron Technology Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mythic (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

Qualcomm Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Sensory Inc. (USA)

Skymind Inc. (USA)

Tenstorrent Inc. (Canada)

Xilinx Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Deep Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Summarized Trends

Recent Advancements in Deep Learning

Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025

Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue

Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025

Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments

Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning

Education: A Growing Application Market

Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics

Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector

Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum

Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector

Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains

Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry

Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040

Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025

Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025

Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning

Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)

Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Deep Learning Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Deep Learning Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tipxna

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

