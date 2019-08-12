Electronic Films Market To Reach USD 11.66 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Electronic Films Market Size – USD 7.72 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Electronic Films Industry Trends – The emergence of 5G.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for electronic films in various consumer electronic devices is propelling the growth of the market.

The global electronic films market is forecast to reach USD 11.66 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for electronic films in various consumer electronic devices fuels the growth of the market. The growth of the consumer electronics industry is influenced by factors such as the growing population and rising disposable income. Also, declining electronics prices and adoption of high-end technology devices is leading to an increase in the consumption of electronic devices. Furthermore, technology transitions, such as the rollout of 4G/ LTE and 5G networks, as well as IoT, are driving the accelerated adoption of electronic film-based products.

Electronic films market is directly correlated with the consumer electronics market. The rising trend of digitalization in emerging markets is driving the electronic films market. The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, academic institutes, and government institutes, is intensifying the demand for display devices. Growing investments in huge infrastructure projects such as smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are also influencing the market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1694

Further key findings from the report suggest

The non-conductive films account for the largest market share of ~56% in the year 2018. Non-conducting films are an essential component in several electronic devices, including liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaics.

The polymer films account for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018, owing to its high performance for semiconductor, electronic, and medical applications.

The application of electronic films for electronic display accounted for the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. The growing adoption of 3G and 4G communication technologies owing to their affordability, along with penetration of the internet in private as well as commercial spaces, has positively impacted the market for e-displays.

Moreover, the significant advances in the e-display technologies over the past few years, such as advanced plasma, LCD, and LED display technologies have fueled the demand for electronic displays.

North America held the second-largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018, owing to the demand for electronic firms in electronic displays. The region is responsible for some of the significant developments in the consumer electronics market, which has positively impacted the overall market.

Key participants include Gunze, Toray Industries Inc, Saint-Gobain S.A., Nitto Denko Corporation, DowDuPont, The Chemours Company, Teijin Ltd., Toyobo Co, Ltd, 3M Corporation, TDK Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, Oike & Co. Ltd., and O-film Tech Co Ltd, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-films-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global electronic films market on the basis of material, film type, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polymer

ITO on Glass

ITO on PET

Metal Mesh

Copper Films

Others

Film type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Non-conductive

Conductive

End use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electronic Display

Printed Circuit Boards

Semiconductors

Electric Wires & Cables

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1694

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Semiconductor category by Reports And Data

Micro-Location Technology Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/micro-location-technology-market

Flexible Substrates Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flexible-substrates-market

Face Recognition Systems Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/face-recognition-systems-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.