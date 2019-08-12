Worldwide Autoinjectors Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Rheumatoid Arthritis Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 23.7%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Autoinjectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$87.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 22.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Rheumatoid Arthritis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.7 Billion by the year 2025, Rheumatoid Arthritis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Rheumatoid Arthritis will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- AbbVie Inc. (USA)
- Amgen Inc. (USA)
- Antares Pharma Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson & Company (USA)
- Consort Medical PLC (United Kingdom)
- Eli Lilly & Company (USA)
- Haselmeier GmbH (Germany)
- Mylan N.V. (United Kingdom)
- Owen Mumford Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- SHL Group (Taiwan)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand
- North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Autoinjectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes: A Strong Growth Driver
- Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025
- Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand
- Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in Various Diseases
- Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage
- Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars
- Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies Propel Market Growth
- Challenges
- Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities: A Major Challenge
- Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers Market Growth
- Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market
- Product Overview
- Autoinjector: Definition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Autoinjectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Autoinjectors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbx1xl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.