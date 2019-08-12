Worldwide Autoinjectors Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Rheumatoid Arthritis Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 23.7%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autoinjectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$87.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 22.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Rheumatoid Arthritis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.7 Billion by the year 2025, Rheumatoid Arthritis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Rheumatoid Arthritis will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Amgen Inc. (USA)

Antares Pharma Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson & Company (USA)

Consort Medical PLC (United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly & Company (USA)

Haselmeier GmbH (Germany)

Mylan N.V. (United Kingdom)

Owen Mumford Ltd. (United Kingdom)

SHL Group (Taiwan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand

North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Autoinjectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes: A Strong Growth Driver

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in Various Diseases

Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies Propel Market Growth

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities: A Major Challenge

Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers Market Growth

Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market

Product Overview

Autoinjector: Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Autoinjectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Autoinjectors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbx1xl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.