NYSE: ZUO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 14, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Zuora, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606, that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business, that the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed, that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business, that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606, that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



