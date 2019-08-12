The Greatest Moments in Sports History

If you’re a sports junkie, then you must love sitting with family and friends to enjoy entertainment that only a live event can offer.

LONDON, UK, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a sports junkie, then you must love sitting with family and friends to enjoy entertainment that only a live event can offer. The lack of a definite outcome beforehand promises great entertainment in the game and every so often delivers moments that all fans cherish. And though we have a sense of what might happen in most cases, we occasionally get the chance to witness history unfolding right before our eyes.

Some of these moments have become greatly popular simply because they might have seemed impossible. Others may have had impacts going beyond the game, influencing different cultural and global factors. Here’s a list of the greatest sports history moments that will be remembered for decades.

Sayer’s Six Touchdown Game

Gale Sayer is among the greatest running backs in history. One December in 1965, Sayer etched his name in the sportsbook history after scoring six touchdowns in one game. In that single game against the San Francisco 49ers, this running back was able to get on the ground four times into the endzone. His efforts saw him go down as the player with most touchdowns in one game in NFL history.

Super Bowl LI

While most people were looking at the Atlanta Falcons as the underdogs playing against the New England Patriots, the results surprised many. Before the final whistle, the falcons emerged victorious after dominating the game to a 28-3 lead. However, Tom Brandy had other plans, engineering a historic comeback on Super Bowl, claiming the win 34-28 during overtime.

Tom’s attempt ended up being the greatest super bowl come back and also the first game ever to reach overtime. Brandy also secured his fifth Super Bowl, making him the first quarterback to ever achieve that feat.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 1998

Though this isn't an actual sport, it was one of the most monumental events in NBA history. Michael Jordan greatly surprised the world after going head-on with Dominique Wilkins. The battle for the dunking crown was unforgettable, and Jordan made an iconic moment after taking off for a dunk from the free-throw line.

The Hand Of God

During the World Cup semi-finals in 1986, Argentina faced England in a game that saw Diego Maradona score two goals. These were two of the most popular goals in Maradona’s career, with the first one dubbed the “Hand of God” because he actually scored it with his hand, but the referee didn’t see the foul. The second goal shows Maradona’s greatness as he continued slaloming down the field past half of England’s defenders and fooled the keeper before putting the ball inside the net.



