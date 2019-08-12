From The Field: ‘Eco-warriors’ fight climate change in South Africa

The youthful warriors have supported rubbish clean-up campaigns around their schools, eliminating over 1000 illegal dumping sites.

Other students have established agricultural co-operatives and learnt how to farm sustainably in the face of the effects of climate change and the degradation of the environment.

On International Youth Day which is marked annually on 12 August, find out here how South Africa’s youth are mobilizing to take climate action.

The Projects in South Africa are supported by UNDP’s Small Grants Programme.