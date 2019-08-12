Call for proposals: Funding of human rights projects in Namibia

The protection and promotion of human rights are key priorities for the German Government. Article 1 of Germany's Basic Law describes human rights as the basis of every community, of peace and of justice in the world. This means that Germany is committed to promoting human dignity and to protecting fundamental freedoms not only in Germany but throughout the world.

To this end, the German Federal Foreign Office provides funds for sponsoring different projects supporting the protection of human rights all over the world, predominantly in emerging and developing countries.

The German Embassy Windhoek calls for project proposals. Funds for human rights projects will be available starting from early 2020. Projects must be started and be fully implemented within the year 2020.

The amount of money granted can vary up to 70.000 €. Essential for the application is a detailed financing plan that should include the use of some of your own resources.

Furthermore, the application should include a description of how you would present your project results to the public (i.e. press releases, public events).

All supporting information and the application form is available at www.windhuk.diplo.de/1306492

Deadline for all applications is 10 October 2019.



