CeCors, Inc. Announces New Value-Added Feature to RASCI’s Menu of Services for Healthcare Providers

CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK: CEOS), a Company focused on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's newest addition to our medical services division; Physicians Consulting and OHIP Billing Audits. The Physicians Consulting Service will commence immediately and will be part of RASCI's value added services to all our current physicians engaged in RASCI's services as well as other physicians that RASCI will seek out through its newly established inside sales channel.



We are also pleased to have Gloria DeMita join us as head of this department. CeCors and RASCI value Gloria’s expertise in this field as she has overseen and consulted with numerous physicians and has established a reputation in being able to recover lost or incorrect OHIP billing procedures.

Our team will establish ourselves with all types of medical offices, offering the following services and education and will launch an aggressive campaign to inform physicians of this value-added service.

With the addition of this value-added feature, RASCI expects to strengthen its relationships with healthcare providers as the service is expected to assist medical practices in the recovery of lost billings that would have been otherwise earned by the practice. A typical practice may have a recovery of a range between $5,000 to $40,000 for any 6-month period. RASCI will offer these services as part of their medical practice closure protocol and though it will be offered as a free consultation, RASCI will also earn fees on a percentage basis of medical billing fees recovered.

This announcement is in addition to August 7, 2019 Press Release whereby RASCI established a new sales channel to increase its medical practice closure services in assisting practices in winding down their operation. Once the medical records have been collected RASCI becomes the Custodian of Record for the physicians. This announcement can be found by clicking on this link: August 7, 2019 Press Release

About the HIS Market

The Healthcare Information System market includes systems that aid in the collection, storage, management and transmission of patient medical records either between patients or to other healthcare provider. Healthcare information systems may also include systems that handle the data related to activities of health organizations and providers all leveraged to improve patient outcomes and continued informed research. This multi-billion-dollar market is projected to grow at a CGAR of up to 10%.

About Records Access Services Canada, Inc.

RASCi uses a HIPAA compliant platform connecting a network of requestors and providers. Our focus is on operating a secure online record sharing & delivery service for the seamless transfer of sensitive documents between patients, law firms, doctors, insurers and title companies, as well as other groups who depend on a secure and fully audited transfer of records process. We are also able to provide patients the ability to be in possession of their own medical record. RASCi is free to providers and allows requestors to reduce cost and record turnaround time resulting in more timely, better informed decisions. By utilizing this system, RASCi’s mission is to become the universal platform for third party record requests in Canada.

For more information visit: www.rasci.ca

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and development of Emerging Technologies as well as Healthcare & Data related companies. Its focus will be on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, primarily on the mental health market through our investment and development of our TeleMed (Telemedicine) Network connecting patients with medical professionals. Using the same network, CeCors; through CannMedLive; will also assist Medical Cannabis candidates by connecting them with physicians that will diagnose and suggest appropriate treatment.

In the Health & Data sector, CeCors will exploit Big Data's direct connection to medical advancements with its investment and development in its medical records management and portal companies. Further to this, we will be developing and utilizing Block chain technology to securely manage our big data so that it has a direct benefit to the patients that contribute their health history. As the Company expands with the addition of new management, so does the expansion and entry into new technologies.

