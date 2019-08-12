eXp Realty Preferred Partners to Provide Marketplace for Home-buying Services

Mortgage and Warranty Services Among First Offerings

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., today announced eXp Realty Preferred Partners, a new program that provides eXp Realty agents and their clients with a marketplace for home-buying services.

All eXp Realty Preferred Partners are vetted by eXp Realty to ensure that they will offer agents and their clients their best industry-leading services. The first, national partners accepted into the eXp Realty Preferred Partner program are:

IntroLend First Cloud is eXp Realty’s national mortgage platform. It will provide U.S. agents and home buyers with all their lending needs as well as seamlessly integrate with eXp Realty’s existing technology to improve the consumer experience and better manage transactions.

“We are excited to begin providing additional services that our agents can offer to their clients. With consumer value and satisfaction as guiding principles, eXp Realty is engaging the best product providers in real estate as partners,” said Ted Laatz, eXp Realty Vice President of Affiliated Services and Partnerships. “We are bringing the cream of the crop to work with our agents and I couldn’t be more thrilled with our choice of partnering with these respected companies.”

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 21,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



