4C Launches Source-Of-Truth Attribution for Linear TV, OTT, and Social Media

‘Bring Your Own Data’ Solution Leverages Custom Reporting Metrics To More Effectively Measure Business Outcomes and Optimize Ad Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its Bring Your Own Data (BYOD) solution. Advertisers can onboard their internal reporting and analytics metrics, including sales and conversion data, and match the data to media channels in the Scope by 4C™ platform. 4C’s BYOD solution makes it possible to combine disparate reporting sources into reporting, pacing, and optimization tools across linear TV, over-the-top (OTT), and social media such as Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter. The capability within Scope represents an industry-first for business outcome attribution between walled garden platforms in the era of ubiquitous video.



“Leading brands, agencies, and media buyers trust Scope by 4CTM to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across disparate channels and devices,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at 4C. “This BYOD capability enhances our ability to prove the value of marketing and drive better business outcomes for brands.”

Scope by 4CTM empowers marketers to discover audience insights, execute campaigns across screens, and analyze performance in a single, self-service tool. The platform is designed to help marketers achieve cross-channel video success with real-time optimization and measurement against business outcomes. According to a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of 4C, 71 percent of marketers believe video is evolving from a brand awareness format and should be used to impact specific business outcomes.

4C’s BYOD solution allows clients to consolidate reporting and optimization which results in more efficient planning and less waste. Based on recent TechValidate Customer Research, 99 percent of 4C customers reported an increase in cross-channel video advertising efficiency. To learn more about the BYOD offering in Scope, visit www.4Cinsights.com/BYOD.

About 4C Insights

4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus for 4C

Broadsheet Communications

michael@broadsheetcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.