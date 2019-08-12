Illinois Businesswoman Invited to Speak at Quarterly National Day of Digital

Nancy Burgess Presents on Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Nancy Burgess Presents "Taking the Pulse of Your Website With Google’s Free Tools: Drive Better Results"

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Businesswoman Nancy Burgess, an SEO Strategist and Owner of Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc. has been invited to speak at the national Day of Digital. One of six speakers at the quarterly online digital marketing summit, Burgess will present a digital marketing webinar at noon (central time) about using Google’s free tools to drive website results.

The next national quarterly Day of Digital is August 15, 2019. Other Day of Digital speakers will cover topics such as LinkedIn prospecting, social media advertising, Google My Business pages, Instagram, and Email marketing. The cost of all six webinars is $95 and includes worksheets, slides, and webinar recordings for registrants.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the Day of Digital webinars,” said Nancy Burgess, owner of Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc., an emerging SEO and digital marketing presenter. “I’ve been an attendee in the past, and I always received valuable content to remain current in an ever-changing digital industry.”

About Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc.: Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc. is an online marketing agency that transforms brands for a digital world. It helps companies get more website traffic, more leads, and more revenue. Nancy Burgess and her team focus on two core areas: 1) SEO training and services for business owners, bloggers, marketing teams, and web developers; 2) complete modern marketing services for medium and small businesses. The company is as invested in the success of its client businesses as much as they are. It never offers unrealistic or unfounded guarantees, but it does promise high-quality work at a great value with optimal outcomes.



