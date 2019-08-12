CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, DBD, RLGY and CURLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, EQT Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the EQT Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)

Class Period: November 21, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curaleaf-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.