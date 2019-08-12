Endpoint Security Market to Rise at a CAGR of 8.4%, Rising Number of Data Breaches to Stoke Demand for Endpoint Security Solution: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Endpoint Security Market Research report include Carbon Black, Cisco, McAfee, Microsoft, Kaspersky Lab., Intel, Symantec Corporation, and Palo Alto network, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report, organizations have reported more than 15% of endpoint attacks as compared to the last year. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Endpoint Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” predicts that the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast years. The market was valued at US$ 5,304.5 MN in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,026.9 MN by 2026. Increasing number of data breaches in organizations is propelling growth in the market. Moreover, rising number of unknown and new attacks regarding endpoint networks is compelling organizations to adopt endpoint security systems, thus increasing the endpoint security market share.



Incraesing Deployment of IoT Devices to Enable Growth in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global endpoint security market during the forecast period. The market was valued at US$ 2,121.2 Mn in 2018. This increasing growth is attributable to the presence of well-recgnized players in the region. In additiotn to this, the increasing deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices across several industries is a potential growth contributor. The rising support from the U.S. fedral government manages cybersecurity policies to support agencies improve the resiliency and safety of government’s networks and systems.

Following North America, Europe is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast years. Majority of the endpoint security market revenue is expected to come from Germany, France, and the U.K. as these countries are incaresingly adopting endpoint security solutions. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a rapid pace owing to the rising adoption of endpoint security devices across organizations. The rising awareness about endpoint security software in small and medium scale enterprises is propelling the endpoint security market growth.

Healthcare Institutions to Install Endpoint Security Systems to Counter Increasing Cyberattacks

Several organizations are allowing their employees to bring their own devices. The increasing trend of ‘BYOD’ is creating threat to security in work areas and creating a risk to security. Considering this, endpoint security tools play a crucial role by emilminating the risk of security therat. This, together with rising adoption of IoT and escalating demand for smart devices, is likely to increase the endpoint security market size by 2026.

“At 7.4%, retail sector is likely to expand in the global endpoint security market. However, some indstrues such as government and public sector, BFSI, and telecom and IT are projected to cover half of the share in the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Also, healthcare industry is witnessing demand for endpoint security software owing to the increasing number of threats from cybercriminals,” he added. These cybercriminals have put patient’s lives at risk by installing malware and hijacking important data. Hence, the sector needs deployment of robust endpoint security systems to ensure a safe and scure IT ecosystem. Moreover, in healthcare sector there has been a persistent increase in the cmmnication among stakeholders. This, in turn, has increased the pace of information flow, therby rising the risk of malwares in the system. The rising demand for endpoint security solutions among sectors is expected to foster the endpoint security market revenue in the forthcoming years.



Majority of the Key Players Headquartered in North America

With the emrgence of technologies sych as Industry 4.0, big data, AI, and others, the concernes associated with data secuirt and privacy are incaresing. There are high chances od data breach, which fuels demand for endpoint security systems.

Majority of the leading players are headquartered in North America. These players are continuously upgrading their applicatuions to offer security for endpoint security attcaks. On 2018, Symantec develops a new IT management suite called ITMS 8.5. This suite offers a flexible, customized, and real-time solutions to manage endpoint security.

Some of The Key Companies Profiled in The Report

Carbon Black, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab.

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated.

Panda Security



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends





Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis





Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By Deployment (Value) BFSI Telecom & IT Retail Healthcare Government & Public Sector Transportation Others (Education, Automotive, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



