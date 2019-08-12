Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces September 2019 Launch of Inside Beauty: The Beauty Molecule

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced that in September 2019, Oliveda will present another milestone in the field of Inside Beauty: the Beauty Molecule.

Following the brilliant success of its Beauty Fountain, which was launched in September 2018 and broke sales records in just 6 months, and amazing reviews (read on www.oliveda.com), Oliveda introduces the 100% vegan beauty-superbooster, the Beauty Molecule. New and unique worldwide, the hyaluronic and hydroxytyrosol beauty molecules act synergistically. The beauty booster is complemented by lavender, black currant, turmeric, camu camu, and black elderberry.

For the best possible results and the maximum increase in hyaluronic acid content, each beauty shot (17.5 ml in the measuring cup provided) contains at least 6.3 mg of hydroxytyrosol for ideal protection against oxidative stress (an ESFA study indicates that an intake of 5.3 mg hydroxytyrosol causes perfect protection of cells from oxidative stress) and fabulous 200 mg hyaluronic. For optimum results, these 200 mg hyaluronic per shot are subdivided into 50% high molecular weight and low molecular weight hyaluronic. The result of the intake is a radiant, fresh, firm and youthful skin that welcomes the Oliveda Beauty Plump Effect. Oliveda - for beauty that comes from within and radiates outwards.

Oliveda's own low- and high-molecular hyaluronic acid is obtained by bio-fermentation and dissolved in hydroxytyrosol in a special process. The hyaluronic acid contained in it in a special molecular structure can be readily metabolized and is in the body at any time. Like all Oliveda products, the Beauty Molecule is not based on water but on the highly antioxidative beauty elixirs of the olive tree.

Hyaluronic acid is an essential component of human’s connective tissue and indispensable in many physical processes. For example, it leaves our skin looking fresh, youthful and smooth. Through oxidation and aging processes, the body loses hyaluronic. Thus, the first signs of the time are already noticeable in our face. At age 40, our body then produces only half of the required mucopolysaccharide, and once we have passed age 60, only 10 percent are produced. With the new Beauty Molecule from Oliveda, you can now actively counteract this by optimally protecting the cells against oxidative stress with hydroxytyrosol and filling up hyaluronic in highest concentration and variation. In doing so, you will not only change your appearance, you also activate your immune system, strengthen the connective tissue, and visibly improve the nails and hair structure.

The majority of hyaluronic acid is found in the connective tissue and in the joints. For example, 98% of the eye consists of water, which is bound by 2% hyaluronic. Hyaluronic acid absorbs 1,000 times its weight in water and keeps our joints moving as the body's own moisturizers, leaving our skin soft, supple and smooth.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

