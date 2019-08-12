Brompton Announces the Launch of USD Units for Certain Brompton Exchange Traded Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BPRF, BPRF.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that the ETFs noted in the table below (the “ETFs”) have launched U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”) which will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. Purchases and sales of USD Units, along with distributions, will be made in U.S. dollars. Any foreign currency exposure allocable to the portion of an ETF’s portfolio allocable to the USD Units will not be hedged back to the Canadian dollar. An amendment to the prospectus of each of the ETFs dated July 22, 2019 was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.



ETF Name CAD Unit

Ticker USD Unit

Ticker Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF BPRF.U Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN BFIN.U Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG HIG.U Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF TLF.U

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.