Worldwide Utility Pole Market Review 2013-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024

The Global Utility Pole Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $52.1 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global utility pole market looks promising with opportunities in the electric transmission and distribution sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging networks.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include wider use of transmission monopoles and increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution.

The report forecasts that steel will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to its high durability and low maintenance. The report predicts that composite poles are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because they offer rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, easy installation, and superior strength-to-weight ratio.

Within the global utility pole market, distribution will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing electrification of remote areas in developing economies.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing investments in the power sector and improvement in the transmission and distribution networks in developing nations, particularly as China and India.

Some of the utility poles companies profiled in this report include Valmont Industries, KEC International, Qingdao, Skipper, Stella Jones, Europoles, Elsewedy Electric, and Nippon Concrete Industries Co Ltd. and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global utility pole market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global utility pole market size by application, material, size, and type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global utility pole market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of utility pole in the global utility pole market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of utility pole in the global utility pole market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Utility Pole Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Utility Pole Market by Application

3.3.1: Transmission Poles

3.3.2: Distribution Poles

3.4: Global Utility Pole Market by Material

3.4.1: Steel Poles

3.4.2: Wooden Pole

3.4.3: Concrete Poles

3.4.4: Composite Poles

3.5: Global Utility Pole Market by Size

3.5.1: Below 40 Feet

3.5.2: 40-70 Feet

3.5.3: Above 70 Feet

3.6: Global Utility Pole Market by Type

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2013 to 2024

4.1: Global Utility Pole Market by Region

4.2: North American Utility Pole Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Transmission Poles and Distribution Poles

4.2.2: Market by Material Type Poles: Steel, Wooden, Concrete, and Composites

4.2.3: Market by Size: Below 40 feet, 40-70 feet, and Above 70 feet

4.2.4: The United States Utility Pole Market

4.2.5: Canadian Utility Pole Market

4.2.6: Mexican Utility Pole Market

4.3: European Utility Pole Market

4.4: APAC Utility Pole Market

4.5: ROW Utility Pole Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Materials

6.2: Cost of Goods Sold

6.3: SG&A

6.4: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Utility Pole Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Utility Pole Market by Material

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Utility Pole Market by Size

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Utility Pole Market by Type

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Utility Pole Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Utility Pole Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Capacity Expansions in the Global Utility Pole Market

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Utility Pole Market

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Valmont Industries

8.2: Qingdao Wuxiao Group Co. Ltd.

8.3: KEC International

8.4: Skipper Limited

8.5: Europoles Gmbh & Co. KG

8.6: Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

8.7: Elsewedy Electric

8.8: RS Technologies Inc.

8.9: Stella-Jones Corporations

8.10: Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd.



