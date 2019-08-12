Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Quentin R. Hicks Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) announced today that Quentin R. Hicks will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to David M. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hicks will assume his new duties on August 26, 2019. Gulfport conducted a formal search for this position led by a leading national executive search firm.

Mr. Wood commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Quentin as a key addition to Gulfport’s senior management team. He brings a wealth of oil and natural gas finance expertise and experience to Gulfport and we look forward to his future contributions to our organization.”

Mr. Hicks’ professional background includes nearly 20 years of finance and accounting experience, with the past 13 years focused in the oil and natural gas industry. Mr. Hicks joins Gulfport from Halcón Resources Corporation (“Halcón”), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility including Executive Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Mr. Hicks joined Halcón in August 2012 following the merger of GeoResources with Halcón, where he served as Director of Acquisitions and Financial Planning at GeoResources from 2011 to 2012. From 2004 to 2011, Mr. Hicks worked in investment banking with Bear Stearns, Sanders Morris Harris and most recently Madison Williams, where he was a Director in the energy investment banking practice. Prior to that, Mr. Hicks worked as Manager of Financial Reporting for Continental Airlines. Mr. Hicks began his career in 1998 as an auditor for Ernst and Young LLP. Mr. Hicks graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in Accounting. In addition, Mr. Hicks holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Vanderbilt University and also holds a Certified Public Accountant license from the State of Texas.

Mr. Hicks succeeds Keri L. Crowell, who is stepping down after a 14-year career with Gulfport.

“Gulfport is grateful to Keri for her long service and efforts at our company and we wish her the best going forward,” said Mr. Wood.

About Gulfport

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Antle – Director, Investor Relations

jantle@gulfportenergy.com

405-252-4550

Media Contact:

Adam Weiner / Cameron Njaa

Kekst CNC

adam.weiner@kekstcnc.com / cameron.njaa@kekstcnc.com

212-521-4800



