Steve Madden Announces Acquisition of GREATS

/EIN News/ -- LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion footwear and accessories for women, men and children, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of privately held Greats Brand, Inc. (“GREATS”), a leading digitally native footwear brand specializing in premium sneakers made in Italy. Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, GREATS is well known for its timeless yet aspirational and versatile styles. With a majority of products sold direct-to-consumer on greats.com as well as in its flagship retail store located in the Soho district of New York, the brand has become synonymous with high quality footwear at an exceptional price/value proposition for today’s consumer. GREATS had net sales in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $13 million.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steve Madden, commented, “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of GREATS, a pioneering digitally native footwear brand. We see significant opportunity to expand the business by combining GREATS’ strengths – which include an outstanding brand and stylish, classic designs that appeal to today’s more casual consumer – with our proven business model, established infrastructure and global reach.”

Ryan Babenzein, Founder and CEO of GREATS, added, “Steve is a true maverick and is one of the people I look up to in the footwear industry. He's created a multi billion-dollar footwear business from nothing and there are less than a handful of people in the world who have done that. Getting the chance to collaborate with and learn from Steve and the rest of the Madden Company to accelerate my business is something that made a ton of sense to me. My goal has been the same since I started GREATS, and that is to create one of the leading footwear brands in the world. This partnership is another chapter in the GREATS book to help accomplish that and I couldn't be happier."

Steve Madden, Founder, Creative and Design Chief of Steve Madden, commented, “Rarely in my 30 years since I started Steve Madden have I come across an opportunity as exciting as this. Ryan’s shoes are the talk among all the millennial men I encounter. He reminds me so much of myself. We can’t wait to explode this thing.”

About Steve Madden. Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, Report®, Brian Atwood®, Cejon®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Kate Spade®, Superga® and DKNY®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 224 retail stores (including Steve Madden’s six Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com .

