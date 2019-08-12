Conversica Delivers Advanced New Capabilities That Give Business Users Even More Freedom and Flexibility to Personalize AI-Powered Conversations with Prospects and Customers

Now Available in Conversica’s Latest Release: A Next-Generation Conversation Editor, User Profiles for Setting User Access Controls, an Expanded Conversation Library, and Visualizations of Conversation Flows

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, today announced significant advancements to its conversational AI platform which powers millions of front-office conversations between people and Conversica’s AI Assistants. These new enhancements are part of an ongoing effort to give business users the freedom and the flexibility to personalize conversations while still benefiting from the hundreds of proven pre-built conversations that allow Conversica AI Assistants to be productive from day one.

Through easier-to-use interfaces and more controls over the Conversica AI platform and the conversations it powers, business users can focus more precisely on the purpose of each conversation they wish to deploy while Conversica’s data science and engineering teams make sure the conversations result in faster time to value and greater business outcomes.

“Our design philosophy centers around our AI Assistants being easy to use and productive from day one. These innovative product enhancements are proof that we’re putting these ideas into action as we continue to build out our award-winning platform,” said Alex Terry, Chief Executive Officer for Conversica. “We’re placing the power of AI within reach for every Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success department and enabling those teams to engage their prospects and customers with highly personalized and nuanced conversations at scale.”

Driving toward a future where every business person has an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Conversica automates the routine, tedious but important interactions and tasks; thus, freeing business people to do the higher value work they enjoy and together driving toward better business outcomes.

To continue to deliver on this promise, Conversica now includes a next-generation Conversation Editor, which is a stunning new administrative interface for configuring AI-powered conversations and visualizing conversation flows; User Profiles, which provide easier management of user access control over the administrative interface; an expanded library of conversation types; and additional integrations with third-party software.

Along with today’s release, the company is also pre-announcing Conversica Answers, a new client-facing capability that detects and responds to frequently asked questions. Conversica Answers enables Conversica AI Assistants to respond to common questions from sales leads and customers with tailored answers, encouraging a natural, progressive conversation that delivers a better experience while advancing a conversation. This capability will be available later this year.

Product Features Include:

Next Generation of Conversation Editor – A completely reimagined administrative user interface (UI) for Conversica AI Assistants. The Conversation Editor provides business users with a visual representation of AI-powered conversations and enables the configuration of settings at each step in a conversation’s flow, with intuitive navigation and actionable parameters for each conversation.

– A completely reimagined administrative user interface (UI) for Conversica AI Assistants. The Conversation Editor provides business users with a visual representation of AI-powered conversations and enables the configuration of settings at each step in a conversation’s flow, with intuitive navigation and actionable parameters for each conversation. New User Profiles Capability – The new User Profiles functionality includes the ability to set configuration and access privileges by profile, user and group. Enhanced user profile management improves ease of use and security, as business users are granted access only to those elements of the administrative UI that are relevant to their job function. This is particularly helpful for larger teams and companies that employ more than one AI Assistant.

– The new User Profiles functionality includes the ability to set configuration and access privileges by profile, user and group. Enhanced user profile management improves ease of use and security, as business users are granted access only to those elements of the administrative UI that are relevant to their job function. This is particularly helpful for larger teams and companies that employ more than one AI Assistant. Expanded Library of Conversation Types and Third-Party Integrations – Conversica is also delivering an expanded library of conversation types and more and deeper turnkey integrations with third-party applications. These features enable Conversica’s AI Assistants to engage in a wider variety of conversations and solve more complex problems for our customers. Like all of Conversica’s Skills and Conversations, the newly added conversations are crafted using best practices and work right “out of the box” but they can also be customized and personalized by each customer.

Early users of these new features see the immediate value of being able to personalize conversations and engage with prospects sooner. According to Emily Ketchum, Senior Manager, Global Marketing Operations for Fuze, “The ability to easily personalize conversations has allowed us to tailor responses with a high degree of specificity. We are able to communicate more relevant information to our prospects, helping to engage them and move them through the funnel more rapidly. The Conversation Editor is so easy to use we can very quickly make changes to fine-tune our nurture process.”

Conversica puts more flexibility in the hands of business users by enabling them to design and deploy intelligent, customer-focused AI conversations in response to dynamic business conditions without involving IT departments. Proprietary engineering and data science practices ensure that Conversica-powered customer interactions perform effectively and enable business users to focus directly on the purpose of each deployed conversation and to ultimately achieve improved business outcomes.

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, helping organizations augment their workforce to attract, grow and retain customers. The flagship Conversica® Sales AI Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by autonomously contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Employed by more than 1,500 companies worldwide, Conversica’s AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com

