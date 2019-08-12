Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been selected by the World Bank to provide Construction Supervision Services for the Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova.



As a member of an international consortium, Hill will provide Contract Administration, Engineering, and Financial Supervision services for civil works contracts of the regional and local roads improvement works in Moldova to confirm civil works are carried out in full compliance with the engineering design, technical specifications, and other contract documents.

The civil works consist of rehabilitation and upgrading of over 150 km of regional and local roads priority corridors. Works will be carried out in phases with an available budget of US75 million.

“We are honored to support the partnership between the World Bank and the Government of Moldova to sustain the country’s development by providing safe and sustainable road accessibility to education, health, and market facilities,” said Panagiotis Methenitis, Hill’s Vice President and Managing Director for Balkans. “Our consortium will provide the oversight and supervision necessary to make certain these vital projects are achieved as-planned.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

