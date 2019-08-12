Green Ride for Green Jobs bike tour arrives in Ottawa to inspire young Canadians to pursue careers in forestry, conservation

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to meet Zac Wagman who has been riding across the country on a made-in-Montréal wooden bicycle to promote Project Learning Tree Canada’s Green Ride for Green Jobs. Zac will arrive in Ottawa on Monday, August 12 to celebrate International Youth Day with youth employees and employer participants of PLT Canada’s Green Jobs Initiative. The program is on track to employ 2,000 youth in green jobs by 2020.



Zac will meet with local parliamentarians for a bicycle ride in Ottawa’s Centretown. Upon arriving at Strathcona Park, Zac will be available to discuss his experience riding over 4,000km across Canada since launching from Victoria on May 13. Ottawa will be his final stop before departing for Quebec and he plans to end the Green Ride on September 24 in St. John’s, Nfld.

Who: Zac Wagman, PLT Canada’s Manager of Green Jobs Kathy Abusow, PLT Canada’s CEO Local parliamentarians Where: Strathcona Park Near Range Road & Somerset Parking Lot Ottawa, Ontario When: Monday, August 12, 10:00am to 11:30am

About Project Learning Tree Canada



Project Learning Tree Canada (PLT Canada) believes in a society that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests and the great outdoors. PLT Canada is committed to using the outdoors to engage youth in learning about the world around them—in rural, Indigenous and urban communities—and using trees and forests as windows on the world to inspire action and grow the next generation of future forest and conservation leaders. Project Learning Tree is an initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

For more information

Jess Kaknevicius

Vice-President, Community Engagement, PLT Canada

Jess.K@pltcanada.org

647-222-5377

