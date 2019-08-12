There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,404 in the last 365 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will be presenting at the 2019 Intellisight Conference, Wednesday, August 14th at 9:00 am Central Time at University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Intellisight

Intellisight is a 2-day conference sponsored by the University of St. Thomas – School of Law for institutional investors to meet with leadership teams from numerous companies, and for company leadership to meet with influential investors representing more than 200 buy-side firms.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contact:

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

