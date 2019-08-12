Mariachi Gringo Strums His Way to Fame in Guadalajara on Ultra Film

Ultra Film premiere Mariachi Gringo, which tell the story of Edward, a small-town dreamer who planned to run away after finishing high school to pursue a career in music in a foreign country.

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience.

Edward is a small-town dreamer who planned to run away after finishing high school to pursue a career in music but somehow never got the ambition to leave. In Mariachi Gringo, that all changes after he meets Alberto, a former mariachi player, who convinces Edward that the time to follow his dreams is now or never. It’s not long before Edward finds himself in Guadalajara, Mexico looking for a mariachi band to join when he meets Lilia, who becomes romantically involved with Edward and helps him find a band. Ironically, Lilia dreams of leaving Guadalajara to study oceanography but is committed to staying in town to help her mother run a small restaurant.

Edward thinks he’s gotten his big break when he is invited to suit up with a big-name mariachi band but winds up quitting and returning home after he discovers he was only hired by the band as a gimmick. Once home, he finds out that he doesn’t fit in anymore and heads back to Guadalajara where he finds a small-town mariachi band to join and eventually happiness even though he finds out Lilia left town.

Filmed in the U.S., Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mariachi Gringo airs on August 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET. It stars Shawn Ashmore (X-Men: Days of Future Past) as Edward, Martha Higareda (Queen of the South, Borderland) as Lilia, Lila Downs (Frida) as Sophia and Fernando Becerril (The Mask of Zorro, Get the Gringo) as Alberto. Tom Gustafson directs with SPEAKproductions, Sin Sentido Films, and The Group Entertainment producing. Run time is 107 minutes.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and is currently available on Liberty, Charter Spectrum, Fios by Verizon, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

