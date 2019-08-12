A Gender Bending Romantic Comedy Between Female General and Beautiful Duke on TOKU

TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network dedicated to delivering the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, is pleased to announce the network TV premiere of Oh My General, which airs on August 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network dedicated to delivering the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, is pleased to announce the network TV premiere of Oh My General, which airs on August 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Oh My General is a 60-episode series set during the Song Dynasty (960-1279 CE) in China, which witnessed the invention of banknotes, gunpowder and the establishment of a permanent navy. Despite the abundance of cultural and technological progress, it was incredibly difficult for women to maintain positions of power. Yet despite the danger that she will be exposed as a woman, Ye Zhao (Ma Sichun) cross-dresses to hide her true identity as she rises to prominence as the country’s finest general. The dowager empress, however, has her eye on Ye Zhao because she constantly worries about Ye Zhao commanding so much power.

The solution, of course, is an arranged marriage to one of the emperor's nephews Zhao Yujin (Sheng Yilun) — the ne'er-do-well son of Prince Zhao of Nanping. Although Zhao Yujin is known for his remarkable beauty, he is pampered, lazy and spends his time on useless artistic pursuits. Once the couple is married, the story of the real battle of who will take power in this new household begins. Sweeping vistas, palace intrigue, nicely choreographed battle scenes, and top-shelf art direction make Oh My General well worth sticking with over the course of dozens of episodes. It is directed by Wu Gang and produced by Jin Yifei.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, Consolidated Communications or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com and Olympusat.com.

