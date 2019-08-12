Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Outlook to 2030 - Key Players are Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, JD.com, and Flirtey
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 12 Billion in 2019 to USD 91.5 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% During the Forecast Period
The autonomous last mile delivery market includes key players, such as include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others.
Technological advancements in the drone technology and rising demand for autonomous last mile delivery applications are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market, globally
The autonomous last mile delivery market is driven by the increasing use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles in logistics & transportation and retail & food delivery applications across the globe. However, formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to ensure safety in flying drones are expected to restrain the growth of the market across the globe.
The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the autonomous last mile delivery market
Based on platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is studied for the aerial delivery drones market and ground delivery vehicles market. The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for aerial delivery drones in autonomous last mile delivery is expected to increase owing to advantages, such as timely delivery, lower traffic congestion, and low cost of operation. Major manufacturers of aerial delivery drones include Wing, Zipline, and Prime Air, among others.
The -10 kilograms weight segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the autonomous last mile delivery drones market in 2019
The payload weight segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery drones market has been segmented into >5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and > 10 kilograms. The > 5 kilograms category includes package delivery applications for retail & food last mile delivery. The 5-10 kilograms category consists of the aerial delivery drones & ground delivery vehicles required for postal & medical equipment delivery.
The demand for > 10 kilograms category is increasing across industries due to the changing consumption patterns and production of goods & services. For example, in the logistics industry, freight forwarders are employing autonomous last mile delivery capabilities to address the changing needs of customers. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is increasing, which is leading to the increasing demand in the aerial delivery drones market.
North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the autonomous last mile delivery market
The North America region is estimated to lead the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aerial delivery drone manufacture. The US and Canada are investing in next-generation drone technologies to enhance and gain a tactical edge. This is an opportunity for drone manufacturers to conduct long term partnerships with various logistics & transportation and e-commerce companies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
4.2 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform
4.3 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Country
4.4 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aerial Delivery Drones Market Dynamics
5.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market Dynamics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Evolution
6.3 Technology Trends
6.4 Investment Analysis
6.5 Value Chain Analysis
6.6 Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones
6.7 Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles
6.8 Patent Analysis
7 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerial Delivery Drones
7.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles
8 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Hardware
8.3 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Infrastructure
8.4 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Software
9 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fixed-Wing
9.3 Rotary-Wing
9.4 Hybrid
10 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Logistics & Transportation
10.3 Healthcare & Pharmacy
10.4 Retail & Food
11 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Payload Weight
11.1 Introduction
11.2 <5 Kilograms
11.3 5-10 Kilograms
11.4 >10 Kilograms
12 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Range
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Short Range (<20 Kilometers)
12.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)
13 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Solution
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Hardware
13.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Infrastructure
13.4 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Software
14 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Delivery Bots
14.3 Self-Driving Vans & Trucks
15 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Application
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Logistics & Transportation
15.3 Retail & Food
16 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Payload Weight
16.1 Introduction
16.2 <5 Kilograms
16.3 5-10 Kilograms
16.4 >10 Kilograms
17 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Range
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Short Range (<20 Kilometers)
17.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)
18 Regional Analysis - Aerial Delivery Drones Market
18.1 Introduction
18.2 North America
18.3 Europe
18.4 Asia-Pacific
18.5 Middle East
18.6 Latin America
18.7 Africa
19 Regional Analysis - Ground Delivery Vehicles Market
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
20.2.1 Visionary Leaders
20.2.2 Innovators
20.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
20.2.4 Emerging Companies
20.3 Major Players, 2018
20.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
20.4.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Product Testing, Aerial Delivery Drones Market
20.4.2 New Product Launches, Developments and Product Testing, Ground Delivery Vehicles Market
20.4.3 Expansion & Partnerships, Aerial Delivery Drones Market
20.4.4 Expansion & Partnerships, Ground Delivery Vehicles Market
21 Company Profiles - Aerial Delivery Drones
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Matternet
21.3 Zipline
21.4 Flirtey
21.5 Drone Delivery Canada
21.6 Flytrex
21.7 Workhouse Group
21.8 Cheetah Logistic Technology
21.9 Wing
21.10 Airbus
21.11 Skycart
21.12 Dronescan
21.13 Hardis Group
21.14 Edronic
21.15 Unsupervised.AI
21.16 Altitude Angel
22 Company Profiles - Ground Delivery Robots
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Starship Technologies
22.3 Savioke
22.4 Nuro
22.5 JD.com
22.6 Amazon
22.7 Eliport
22.8 Robby Technologies
22.9 Kiwicampus
22.10 Marble
22.11 Teleretail
22.12 Postmates
22.13 Boxbot
22.14 Robomart
22.15 Udelv
22.16 Hugo
