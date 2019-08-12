Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Outlook to 2030 - Key Players are Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, JD.com, and Flirtey

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 12 Billion in 2019 to USD 91.5 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% During the Forecast Period



The autonomous last mile delivery market includes key players, such as include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others.

Technological advancements in the drone technology and rising demand for autonomous last mile delivery applications are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market, globally

The autonomous last mile delivery market is driven by the increasing use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles in logistics & transportation and retail & food delivery applications across the globe. However, formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to ensure safety in flying drones are expected to restrain the growth of the market across the globe.

The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the autonomous last mile delivery market

Based on platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is studied for the aerial delivery drones market and ground delivery vehicles market. The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for aerial delivery drones in autonomous last mile delivery is expected to increase owing to advantages, such as timely delivery, lower traffic congestion, and low cost of operation. Major manufacturers of aerial delivery drones include Wing, Zipline, and Prime Air, among others.

The -10 kilograms weight segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the autonomous last mile delivery drones market in 2019

The payload weight segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery drones market has been segmented into >5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and > 10 kilograms. The > 5 kilograms category includes package delivery applications for retail & food last mile delivery. The 5-10 kilograms category consists of the aerial delivery drones & ground delivery vehicles required for postal & medical equipment delivery.



The demand for > 10 kilograms category is increasing across industries due to the changing consumption patterns and production of goods & services. For example, in the logistics industry, freight forwarders are employing autonomous last mile delivery capabilities to address the changing needs of customers. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is increasing, which is leading to the increasing demand in the aerial delivery drones market.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the autonomous last mile delivery market

The North America region is estimated to lead the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aerial delivery drone manufacture. The US and Canada are investing in next-generation drone technologies to enhance and gain a tactical edge. This is an opportunity for drone manufacturers to conduct long term partnerships with various logistics & transportation and e-commerce companies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

4.2 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform

4.3 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Country

4.4 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aerial Delivery Drones Market Dynamics

5.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution

6.3 Technology Trends

6.4 Investment Analysis

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones

6.7 Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles

6.8 Patent Analysis



7 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerial Delivery Drones

7.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles



8 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Hardware

8.3 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Infrastructure

8.4 Aerial Delivery Drones Solution Market, By Software



9 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed-Wing

9.3 Rotary-Wing

9.4 Hybrid



10 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Logistics & Transportation

10.3 Healthcare & Pharmacy

10.4 Retail & Food



11 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Payload Weight

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <5 Kilograms

11.3 5-10 Kilograms

11.4 >10 Kilograms



12 Aerial Delivery Drones Market, By Range

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Short Range (<20 Kilometers)

12.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)



13 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Solution

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Hardware

13.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Infrastructure

13.4 Ground Delivery Vehicles Solution Market, By Software



14 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Delivery Bots

14.3 Self-Driving Vans & Trucks



15 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Application

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Logistics & Transportation

15.3 Retail & Food



16 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Payload Weight

16.1 Introduction

16.2 <5 Kilograms

16.3 5-10 Kilograms

16.4 >10 Kilograms



17 Ground Delivery Vehicles Market, By Range

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Short Range (<20 Kilometers)

17.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)



18 Regional Analysis - Aerial Delivery Drones Market

18.1 Introduction

18.2 North America

18.3 Europe

18.4 Asia-Pacific

18.5 Middle East

18.6 Latin America

18.7 Africa



19 Regional Analysis - Ground Delivery Vehicles Market



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

20.2.1 Visionary Leaders

20.2.2 Innovators

20.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

20.2.4 Emerging Companies

20.3 Major Players, 2018

20.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

20.4.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Product Testing, Aerial Delivery Drones Market

20.4.2 New Product Launches, Developments and Product Testing, Ground Delivery Vehicles Market

20.4.3 Expansion & Partnerships, Aerial Delivery Drones Market

20.4.4 Expansion & Partnerships, Ground Delivery Vehicles Market



21 Company Profiles - Aerial Delivery Drones

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Matternet

21.3 Zipline

21.4 Flirtey

21.5 Drone Delivery Canada

21.6 Flytrex

21.7 Workhouse Group

21.8 Cheetah Logistic Technology

21.9 Wing

21.10 Airbus

21.11 Skycart

21.12 Dronescan

21.13 Hardis Group

21.14 Edronic

21.15 Unsupervised.AI

21.16 Altitude Angel

22 Company Profiles - Ground Delivery Robots

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Starship Technologies

22.3 Savioke

22.4 Nuro

22.5 JD.com

22.6 Amazon

22.7 Eliport

22.8 Robby Technologies

22.9 Kiwicampus

22.10 Marble

22.11 Teleretail

22.12 Postmates

22.13 Boxbot

22.14 Robomart

22.15 Udelv

22.16 Hugo



