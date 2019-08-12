Reviv3 Procare Appoints Gerry Udell, Inc. as Manufacturers Rep for Thirteen States

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a manufacturer of plant-based salon products designed for modern hair care challenges, announced today it appointed Gerry Udell, Inc., as representatives of its professional salon products for the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Dist. Of Columbia, Maine, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Maryland.

“Gerry Udell is a highly respected manufacturer’s rep organization with a reputation of excellence in the professional beauty space. We believe this partnership will significantly expand our market exposure and strengthen our position in the northeast territories,” said Donald Starace, President of Reviv3.

Gerry Udell, Inc. is the largest regional sales agency in the Professional Beauty industry. The family owned company has been in business for fifty-eight years. Gary Udell, President of Gerry Udell, stated, “Our company feels that the Reviv3 hair treatment system has already been tested and proven to be effective in the prevention of hair loss. We believe there is a great opportunity in this category in the Professional Beauty field.” According to Udell, the company has already targeted prospective distributorships that will be able to promote and expand the line to leading salons and spas. Udell stated, “Our entire organization believes Reviv3 Procare will become a major brand in the Professional Beauty industry."

Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York. The products include a line of hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of the human body in transition. The company is committed to the cause of thinning hair by restoring the strength, protein and critical moisture that is degraded over time.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Email: ir@reviv3.com Tel: (888) 638-8883



