Oklahoma Family attorney Richard E. Smalley receives 2019 AV Preeminent Judicial Edition Rating

Richard E Smalley, attorney in Norman, Oklahoma 2019 AV Rating Richard E Smalley, attorney in Oklahoma Profile of attorney Richard E Smalley in Norman, Oklahoma Website of attorney Richard E Smalley III in Oklahoma Attorney Profile Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma

The AV Preeminent® rating is the highest rating in both legal ability and ethical standards, reflecting the confidential opinions of peers.

Settlement limits the high emotions and expense of a protracted family law matter. Please spend your money on your children, not on lawyers.” — Richard Emory Smalley, III, attorney in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smalley Law Firm announced that principal attorney Richard E. Smalley , III has received the distinguished AV PreeminentJudicial Edition Rating. There is another rating, the AV Preeminentrating, which Mr. Smalley also again received for the 21st consecutive year in 2019.The AV Preeminentrating is the highest rating in both legal ability and ethical standards, reflecting the confidential opinions of members of the Bar and Judiciary. The AV Preeminentrating is the peak of professional excellence earned through a strenuous Peer Review Rating system that is managed and monitored by the world’s most trusted legal resources, Martindale-HubbellMr. Smalley states, “As you can imagine, I am very honored and humbled to have been selected for this distinguished group of talented lawyers.” He went on to add “I hope my clients find me to be attentive, prompt, courteous and someone that pays attention to detail when representing them. These are all the qualities you would expect and want from an experienced attorney.”Mr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.As for his practice, Mr. Smalley notes that “I am a great believer in settling family-related cases whenever possible, and many family court judges in central Oklahoma are now requiring mediation to be conducted in every case. Settlement of cases is much preferred as compared to going to trial, as settlement limits the high emotions and expense of a protracted family law matter. Please spend your money on your children, not on lawyers.”Apart from the recent AV PreeminentJudicial Edition Rating, Mr. Smalley has been recognized by several other organizations for his work. He has been selected as one of Oklahoma's "Super Lawyers," and "Top Attorneys in Oklahoma" by Oklahoma Magazine. Recently, he received the "Client Achievement Award," for his good working relationships and dealings with his clients. All of these awards were voted upon anonymously by other attorneys and former clients.About Richard Emory Smalley , III Richard Smalley is an attorney in Norman, Oklahoma. He is an AV-rated trial attorney with more than 30 years’ experience. Mr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.In addition, Mr. Smalley offers Divorce Planning Services. Based on his profound knowledge of family law and years of experience in the family law courts of central Oklahoma, he counsels individuals who are contemplating divorce to provide them with effective advance planning. The purpose is to assist them even before divorce process in the most efficient and effective manner possible. Issues such as custody of children and asset protection will be discussed in strictest confidence. Other experts will be involved as the situation demands.ReferencesWebsite: http://smalleylawfirm.com/richard-e-smalley-iii/ Blog: https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ News: https://hype.news/richard-e-smalley-iii-family-lawyer-us/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii Attorney Profile: https://attorneygazette.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii#2d2e7913-7e09-4dcc-8c60-1f89053f64cd

