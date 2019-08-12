Key Case Studies will be Presented at SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 in Amsterdam

F-030 Benelux 2019

SMi Reports: Case study updates from Van Oord, BESIX Group, Rebel and Macquarie to be delivered at the Benelux conference this November.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum , taking place on 20th – 21st November in Amsterdam, will feature key professionals in the PPP, project financing and infrastructure sectors who will discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.One of the key benefits for this year’s conference will be the case study updates from major projects in the region, including offshore winds, geothermal projects, PPP and infrastructure schemes . Delegates will be able to hear from four in depth case studies chosen to provide updates within the Netherlands.The event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr3 1. ‘ Advancing a Marine Contractor’s Offshore Wind Goals via Finance’ will be delivered by Neal Earlenborn, Director Project Debt & Equity, Van Oord. His presentation will focus on:• Applying equity to support development through construction completion• Structured vendor finance• Financing innovation: Borssele V2. ‘The Challenges of Coordinating and Operating an Infrastructure Project in the Benelux Region from a Sponsor’s Point of View – Case Study – the DBFM Beatrix Lock’ will be delivered by Johan Bel, PPP Manager Europe, BESIX Group and Jeroen Int Veld, Director, Rebel. Their presentation will focus on:• What is the best way to set up your project and design-team organisation?• How do you mange all your data and exchange, and how you can optimize your design workflow?• Securing the best finance• Project risk assessment• Challenges during the design and construct phase (building) architecture, civil design, subcontractors, reinforcement supplier3. ‘Financing of Geothermal Projects; the Development of a New Asset Class’ will be delivered by Rutger te Grotenhuis, Director Finance & Transactions, Rebel. His presentation will focus on:• Geothermal projects: characteristics, scoping and developments• Understanding the specific risk profile of Geothermal projects• Consequences for structuring off-balance financing• Case study Trias Westland: how to handle uncertainties in an off-balance setting?• How realistic is the predicted multi billion pipeline for coming decades?4. ‘Pro’s and Cons of Public Infrastructure Financing Models with a Case Study on Maintenance PPP’s/Bridge Maintenance’ will be delivered by Jeroen Zanders, Senior Vice President, Macquarie. His presentation will focus on:• Different Infrastructure financing models• Pros and Cons• New pipeline opportunities• Case study on maintenance/bridge renewal financingAn early bird saving of £100 is available for conference bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr3 For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Centre, Amsterdam, Netherlandshtpp:// www.beneluxconf.com/pr3 ---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.