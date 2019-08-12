Southeast Asia's Oil Refining Industry (2010-2024): Market Data & Business Intelligence of All Operational & Upcoming New Refineries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in South East Asia 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This downstream energy sector report is a complete source of information on South East Asia crude oil refining industry.



It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.



The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in South East Asia region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Companies Mentioned



PTTEP

Petronas

PT Pertamina

Key Topics Covered



1. List of Tables & Figures



2 South East Asia Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage



3 Refining Industry in South East Asia

3.1 South East Asia Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of South East Asia in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 South East Asia Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018



4 South East Asia Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 South East Asia Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 South East Asia Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in South East Asia Refining Sector



5 South East Asia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 South East Asia Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 South East Asia Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 South East Asia Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 South East Asia Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 South East Asia LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 South East Asia Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 South East Asia Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 South East Asia Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 South East Asia Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 South East Asia LPG Production Forecast to 2024



6 South East Asia Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in South East Asia

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 South East Asia Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 South East Asia Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 South East Asia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024



7 South East Asia Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in South East Asia

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies South East Asia Refining Companies

8.1 South East Asia Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024



9 South East Asia Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in Singapore

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Singapore, 2010-2024

9.1.2 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 Singapore Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Thailand

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in Indonesia

9.4 Oil Refining Industry in Malaysia

9.5 Oil Refining Industry in Vietnam

9.6 Oil Refining Industry in Philippines

9.7 Oil Refining Industry in Myanmar

9.8 Oil Refining Industry in Brunei

9.9 Oil Refining Industry in Cambodia

9.10 Oil Refining Industry in Laos

9.11 Oil Refining Industry in East Timor (Timor-Leste)



10 Company A Profile

10.1 Company A, Key Information

10.2 Company A, Company Overview

10.3 Company A, Business Description

10.4 Company A, SWOT Analysis

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Strengths

10.4.3 Weaknesses

10.4.4 Opportunities

10.4.5 Threats



11 Company B Profile



12 Company C Profile



13 South East Asia Refining Industry Updates



14 South East Asia Refining Industry Major Deals



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8q5yd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.